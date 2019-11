Smokey41 on August 8, 2019

I have been in here several times now, and have been impressed with not only the flower but the level of service I have received each and every time I have been in. The flower is absolutely amazing and the price can't be beat. I mean 240 OTD for an OZ of high quality flower is outstanding. They have at least 10 strains to choose from at any given time and there is no bottom or mid shelf it is all top shelf quality. I would highly recommend this place to anyone asking where to get the good stuff from. Keep it up guys, you are definitely doing things right by your customers.