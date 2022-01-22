MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
134 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Greener Pastures - Missoula
Our Missoula, MT, medical marijuana dispensary offers a discrete location on a street with plenty of convenient parking. We also have locations in Bozeman and Big Sky, in case you find yourself taking a bit of a detour. We want to offer convenient locations in everyone’s favorite places in Montana. As our patient, you’re free to visit any and all of them.
Leafly member since 2022
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-6pm
9am-6pm
Photos of Greener Pastures - Missoula
Show all photos