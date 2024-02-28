Greenery Spot
Greenery Spot
dispensary
Recreational

Greenery Spot

Johnson CityNew York
226.8 miles away
790 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Other

About this dispensary

Greenery Spot

Step into Greenery Spot, the distinguished hotspot in Johnson City, New York. We understand that the foundation of exceptional experiences lies in quality. Greenery Spot has cultivated strong partnerships with reputable growers and suppliers who share the same dedication to excellence. Every product undergoes rigorous selection, ensuring it meets the highest standards for potency, purity, and consistency. Embrace the diverse spectrum of the plant's offerings, from the invigorating effects of Sativa strains to the soothing embrace of Indica's, and the harmonious blend of Hybrids. Greenery Spot's knowledgeable staff is your guide, helping you discover the perfect match for your preferences and desired effects! Your satisfaction is paramount, from the moment you step through our door or to exploring our online menu. With a dedication to seamless shopping, we offer in store pick-ups and online ordering, ensuring you receive prompt and reliable service. Greenery Spot is more than a store; it's a community partner. With a deep commitment to Johnson City, we actively support local initiatives that promote education, health, and equity.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
246 Main St., Johnson City, NY
License OCM-CAURD-23-000013
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

Photos of Greenery Spot

2 Reviews of Greenery Spot

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere