We are an upscale, boutique-feel dispensary. Discreetly located, with a clean and inviting atmosphere; our staff is pleased to introduce you to our unique strains from our exclusive and local grower. We carry everything from fantastic flower, edibles, concentrates, and CBD products for your every green need. We also offer a wide variety of beautiful accessories to enjoy our premium products. Our goal is to make your cannabis shopping experience as enjoyable as possible. Since our menu is ever-changing, be sure to follow us on social media for updates!