Greenhouse is amazing! The staff are super friendly and knowledgeable. They were very helpful in the process of getting my medical card. I’ve never disliked a product they have suggested!
5.0
10 reviews
The budtenders at Greenhouse Farmacy are the best! I have lots of questions, and they are patient, knowledgeable, and friendly. The dispensary is always pristine with excellent product and plenty of fun merch.
Everyone at greenhouse is amazing and always helps me get what I need. There CBD selection is amazing and the quality of there CBD products is superb. I highly recommend greenhouse, they will always welcome with open arms to help you with anything. 100%
These guys are amazing. Incredibly knowledgable and friendly.
Very compassionate, personalized service from knowledgeable staff. Amazing selection of products that are sold for healing, not profit. Absolutely love this place and they have helped me out so much.
An excellent staff with excellent product. Greenhouse is hands down, the best shop in town!
So much knowledge and patience given to us. No questions felt dumb to ask. Totally worthwhile shopping experience.
Excellent dispensary and incredibly knowledgeable staff that want to make sure you get the product you need for your health and wellness.
These guys are by far the best in Missoula. Great Service, great people, and great products. Whatever condition you may have, these guys will take care of you!
If you are looking for Clean Green Certified Products, this is the place! Friendly Staff, so helpful, & always very informative! I Love Greenhouse Farmacy, best I have ever had. Wouldn't want mg products any other way! Natural & Down to Earth.