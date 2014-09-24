HotDamn85
I love the Greenhouse! They have some of the best strains in the dam. My only problem is that it can get a bit crowded, but the staff is amazing and really make the great atmosphere!
Perfect place for chill. Test there Northern Lights and Pure Kush they are awesome.
we asked for a bong and sure enough they had it under the counter, just a small deposit and you can borrow it. Had some great weed, and drew lots of attention with the bong and so made friends with many friendly people.
One of the best places here in Amsterdam, and a defenitely must-see if you're on shop tour. Unfortunately its always quite crowded. Go for Panama Kush for the utter best Stativa-experience. What most People doesnt know is that this Greenhouse has a restaurant in it named "Greenhouse Kitchen". Here you have the most perfect food for a fair price.
Très bon menu avec un bon choix équilibré entre les sativa et indica. Les budtenders sont plutôt cool mais cela dépend grandement du moment de la journée. La musique est plutôt cool avec une ambiance un peu "bois-bateau" pour les deux étages et chill zen avec un aquarium sous les pieds.
I never knew there could be an awesome chill spot to smoke with no static. Music was groove, folks chill and the guys behind the counter were helpful and knew their stuff. Awesome selection of Indica and Sativa and I'm not the best roller, so my boy rolled it for me. Def a repeat customer.
great menu, great atmosphere. perfect to start the day with a breakfast. got the best super lemon haze I've ever smoked from them
My Fav. In A'Dam. Great Staff very helpful choosing strains. Will be back on the 5th Feb. can't wait. Mouthwatering Cheese.