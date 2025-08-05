Welcome to GreenHouse Dispensary, where we are dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible selection of cannabis products and educational resources. Our mission is to help empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health and well-being by offering a wide range of premium cannabis and expert guidance on how to use them safely and effectively. We believe that everyone should have access to safe and high-quality cannabis offerings, and we are committed to sourcing only the best of the best from trusted and reputable suppliers. You will find a wide variety of cannabis strains, edibles, concentrates, topicals, and smoking accessories, all of which have been carefully selected to meet our high standards for quality and purity. In addition to our product selection, we also offer a wealth of educational resources to help you learn more about CBD, THCa, and their many health benefits. Whether you're new to cannabis or a seasoned user, our team of connoisseurs is here to provide you with the information and guidance you need to make the most of this amazing plant. We are committed to providing you with exceptional customer service and high-quality products that you can trust. If you have any questions or feedback, please don't hesitate to contact us at (920) 287-1909. Plymouth Hours: Sunday 11a - 6p Monday - Saturday 11a - 8p Sheboygan Hours: Sunday - Saturday 9a - 9p