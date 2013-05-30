TheLeafCritique on November 5, 2019

Updating my review from 4 to 5 stars - Greenleaf is my top choice for medical dispensaries in RI and MA. The menu is constantly changing and the offerings have improved over the course of this year. Excellent selections and price points for flower, edibles, and concentrates. One of the few dispensaries that carry enough sativa options. Their concentrate menu has really been impressive as of late. They have good specials everyday and sometimes really cool bundles specials - their kindness collection is great because they are offering a discounted strain off of the regular menu daily, its not just some old flower or leftovers they are trying to unload at all! Their edibles while slightly higher priced than the other RI dispensaries, are still much less than in MA and they are mostly made with organic ingredients if I recall correctly. An added bonus are the extra selection of accessories and devices, also with regular sales. I now go far out of my way to go to Greenleaf even though there is another dispensary very close to me. Nice staff, patient, friendly, and knowledgeable, I have had no customer service issues, despite some of the negative reviews posted by others. Greenleaf is awesome.