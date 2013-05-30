ShockChronic
The only complaint i have is about pre-rolls that come ground up so finely that when you try to smoke them its like sucking a golf ball through a garden hose (Full Metal Jacket reference). The medicine is good, It relieves my anxiety and pain but i hate having to break them open and re-roll them because you cant properly inhale your medicine. I gave them a chance to see if it was one time however i've had to re roll them on several occasions. My last pre-roll purchase has required me to re-roll them once again. Please fix this problem. Sincerely a a really good client.