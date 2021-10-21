There are so many wonderful things to say about Greenlight but I should start with my favorite part: the employees! I’ve always had such a wonderful experience each & every time I’m there, which is often! Jessica, Tyler, Brian, Josh & Charlie (probably leaving some people out but they are great too) are always so welcoming, helpful, informative, fun & take a personal interest & approach to helping me make a the best decisions when it comes to buying weed. I truly feel like they are looking out of my best interests & not trying to just make a quick sale. I’ve never been disappointed with one of my purchases, the products are always a 10/10. Not to mention, they always have new & exciting stuff to try. It’s important to me to feel comfortable when shopping & I always feel at home, I truly appreciate every experience Ive had at Greenlight! If you haven’t been here yet, you are missing out!