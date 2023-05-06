Welcome to Greenlight Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Rapid City! We are now open for your top-rated medical marijuana experience in South Dakota. Conveniently located at 530 Cambell St #3 near the Centre Street intersection, we provide superior medical marijuana products to everyone who visits our one-of-a-kind dispensaries. We have over a decade of cannabis experience providing access to the best products, a clean environment, and friendly staff to assist you whenever you’re looking to buy medical marijuana.