Welcome to Greenlight Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Rapid City! We are now open for your top-rated medical marijuana experience in South Dakota. Conveniently located at 530 Cambell St #3 near the Centre Street intersection, we provide superior medical marijuana products to everyone who visits our one-of-a-kind dispensaries. We have over a decade of cannabis experience providing access to the best products, a clean environment, and friendly staff to assist you whenever you’re looking to buy medical marijuana.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 5
530 Cambell St., Suite 3, Rapid City, SD
License 22ESTC5228
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
11am - 7pm
