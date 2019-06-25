Procd727
Was once the best but the delivery program screwed that up for the in store customers! Never any deals because all the online delivery orders ok if you want to pay top dollar but for now I’ve had to move on to better places
4.2
10 reviews
Hey hey hey Theses People are the first to offer great appreciation for thoes paitients who struggle paying for bud this offer I didn't get in on but I did get in on the popcorn cookies and chem 1/2 oz and 3.5g of strawberry blue and delivery too Paragould total was 235 for bud I love it delivered to my door like Pizza two nice Gentleman had my package and they id themselves and took my id and debit Card and quick as u please BA bam 🔥 they was gone and I was smoking a hooter prayfully they run another great special on or around the end of month I'll be watching fer it 👀👀😜😝😝💥💥✌✌💨💨
Quality,Price,Selection,Convenience,Attitude are my 5STAR rating. Grandslam ,you have what is sought by your competition, please keep being kind ,
Wow, we are honored that you had such a great experience! Thank you so much. We are happy to serve you! See you again soon :)
The staff were friendly, polite, and helpful. The product I purchased (flower and wax) are amazing. The price is fair and I’m sure it’ll get better with time. I HIGHLY recommend this dispensary if you’re able to make it. If not, ask about delivery to you! 10/10 from me!
Thank you so much for your honest feedback it means a lot! Happy to serve you! See you again soon :)
was the best in state. however, the prices are super expensive on carts now. so I've found a different place to go.
Hello! Thank you so much for your feedback! What type of prices would you like to see? Maybe we can get there! A;ways appreciate customer feedback! We pride our selves on quality and superior customer service so we would hate to lose you over something that can be addressed easily :) Give us a call and mention your review!
Was great first 2 times driving over 2 hours both ways to get there very nice and had everything I wanted most times but last few not so .i called today about my upcoming 39 dollars delivery that was filled yesterday witch had already called to change one of my flowers now that they are running a special on some of my flower that had already been filled they took it out to so canceled my order over 300 dollars if can’t get what you want might as well wait
Hello we are so sorry you had this experience. Please call our store and mention your review to our manager and we will see how we can make it right. Thank you! :)
I live in Brookland and so the drive is a bit of a hike. They deliver here, so don't mistake it as a complaint (of which I have none). The building is well laid out. Great atmosphere. Professional, yet laid back employees so you feel comfortable. very knowledgeable staff in the back. ALWAYS able to answer any questions I have ever had. Their packaging is top notch. Prices in line with most others, but the rewards & referral program, first time customer rewards, delivery service, customer events, and deals run often, the savings are easily made. I've visited 3 in the state and this is hands down my favorite dispensary I have been to. 5 stars.
Wow! Thank you so much for your kind words. It's an honor to be so highly esteemed by you! This is certainly what we strive for. Happy to serve you and we hope to see you again very soon!
Friendly staff. Nice prices. Great flower.
Thank you so very much. We appreciate you and your feedback. You have a great day! Hope to see you again real soon :)
How they treat people is the worst. The manager is very unprofessional and rude.
We are running a very professional establishment and the manager works tirelessly to make sure our customers needs are met. We have a very short list of people who have been banned and the reasons we ban people are in compliance with MMC- examples include theft and harassment. Please stop leaving us numerous reviews as it will not change our mind and let you shop here. We do love all our current patients and take amazing care of them. We understand you may be unhappy regarding this decision and you are entitled to your opinion.
Today is 10/5/19 saturday & i & several other customers that shop & spend good money with GREENLIGHT just recieved a message stating 2 flavors on the affordable tier but you guys did not state which flavors they are !!! Only 2 flavors on the affordable tier for $250 oz , well myself along with majority of you guys customers drive long trips to get there , so it would be nice to know which flavors , sooooo i called the dispensary to find out just what flavors they are .........., only to be told , that information is to not be giving out over the phone & then she hung up in my face , what type if customer seevice is that ? Anyways thank you i will take my $400 to $600 elsewhere
We are horrified to hear that you had this experience with us! Rest assured, action will be taken and our team will receive further phone courtesy training to be sure that this never happens again. Though we do understand and respect your decision, we do hope that one day we can make it right and earn your business. In fact, if you do decide to come back to see us, just mention this situation and review. Best wishes, and as always, thank you for your feedback!