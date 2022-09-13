Welcome to Greenlight Stollings! We are a medical-only dispensary located in West Virginia providing high quality medical cannabis with customer service which goes above & beyond, and consistency throughout your wellness journey. Patients placing orders through our online order system on the Greenlight site must be West Virginia MMJ Card-holding patients and provide their West Virginia Medical Cannabis patient ID upon check-in at the dispensary. If you not a medical cardholder in need of your West Virginia medical certification, please visit the Greenlight website to learn about the process to receiving your medical card. Only West Virginia medical card holders may place orders through our online ordering system. For more information on Greenlight, please visit our Greenlight site (see Leafly "About" for link).