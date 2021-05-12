This place never seizes to amaze me, I’ve only been to this location twice. I went just to check it out, as soon as I walked in I was greeted by a very friendly security guard that even opened the door for me as I walked in. Then the check in process was a breeze probably one of the easiest first visits I’ve experienced. I no more than turned around from checking in and my bud tender was there ready and willing to guide me through my medicine selection. Then upon checking out I received my veteran discount and for 2 eighths I couldn’t believe the deal I got. It’s definitely worth giving them a visit. They even have a drive-thru which was also very convenient.