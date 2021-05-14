I've been going to this place practically since it opened and since I've finally made a leafly account, I think it's time to give them a shout. Awesome store! Super clean environment, but not uninviting. The staff is always extremely friendly and professional. And I don't have to worry about them blowing smoke up my ass, either. If I ask a question and they don't know the answer, they admit it and find someone who does. And if I ask if a brand or product is good, they'll tell me if they've heard bad things about it. Honesty is something I value. It shows they care for the experience of the customer and aren't just there to take your money. Literally my ONLY complaint...I wish they could keep product on the shelves! Carts and concentrate are in short supply, but I have to cut them some slack until MO gets its weed game up to speed. Other than that, I'm looking forward to their future, and definitely recommend a visit if you're in town. My favorite employees are the charming Canadian, an extremely sweet middle age woman, and the gruff sounding man with the goatee...(sorry guys, I'm shit with names) -💜☮️