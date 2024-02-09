Greenlight Rock Hill
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

St. LouisMissouri
693.5 miles away
993 products | Last updated:

Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

Other

About this dispensary

Welcome to Greenlight's Marijuana Dispensary in Rock Hill! Conveniently located at 9800 Manchester Road in the vibrant Rock Hill area of west St. Louis, our dispensary warmly welcomes both locals and visitors. We take great pride in serving our community by providing exceptional medical and recreational cannabis at affordable prices. When you step into any of our Greenlight dispensaries in Missouri, our dedicated team of knowledgeable associates is here to ensure you find exactly what you are searching for.

Leafly member since 2024

9800 Manchester Rd, Suite C, St. Louis, MO
License DIS000005
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefront

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

