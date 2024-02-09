dispensary
Greenlight Rock Hill
St. Louis, Missouri
About this dispensary
Greenlight Rock Hill
Welcome to Greenlight's Marijuana Dispensary in Rock Hill! Conveniently located at 9800 Manchester Road in the vibrant Rock Hill area of west St. Louis, our dispensary warmly welcomes both locals and visitors. We take great pride in serving our community by providing exceptional medical and recreational cannabis at affordable prices. When you step into any of our Greenlight dispensaries in Missouri, our dedicated team of knowledgeable associates is here to ensure you find exactly what you are searching for.
9800 Manchester Rd, Suite C, St. Louis, MO
License DIS000005
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefront
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm
Photos of Greenlight Rock Hill
