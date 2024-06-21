Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
111 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Weed deals
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Topical
Other
About this dispensary
Greenlight Summersville
Leafly member since 2024
StorefrontMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 6pm
Photos of Greenlight Summersville
Show all photos