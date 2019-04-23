CJDocherty49
Super people. Mercedes took great care in helping me with deciding what products will best help me with sleep and focus. She is super friendly and I give her an A+rating in customer service. This is my go to location!!
4.7
10 reviews
Great place, great staff, great deals
Thanks for choosing Greenlight! ✌💚
Thank you Greenlight! One of the best dispensaries BY FAR in the entire state! Every aspect, you have it covered! Your professionalism shines through! Greenlight's patient care advisers are very knowledgeable and had no problem answering numerous questions. I love the solid deals you offer as well! So much so, I drive all the way down from Middle River! Ask for Fred!
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us your feedback! Education and customer service are #1 to us and Fred is a fantastic member of our team. Thank you for choosing Greenlight and we hope to see you again soon! ✌💚
The Bud Tenders are welcoming, informative, and efficient. The layout/ambience/Fung Shui flows comfortably.
Thanks for choosing Greenlight! ✌💚
Convenient
Thanks for choosing Greenlight! ✌💚
Love this place. It's my go to spot. All the people that work there are great always good vibes when I come in.
Thanks for choosing Greenlight! ✌💚
Great place and nice people. Deals every day!
Thanks for choosing Greenlight! ✌💚
Absolutely hands-down my favorite dispensary and I live over 50 miles away. The people are always super cool and have a great attitude there’s never a long wait and the vibe is just chill. They also have good deals throughout the week.
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us your feedback! We are so happy to hear that you enjoy coming to Greenlight. We are always here to help 😁. See you next time!
I love this place staff are awesome this is thinly spot I go thanks you all are awesome
Thanks for choosing Greenlight! ✌💚
Employees were very helpful, products are great
Thanks for choosing Greenlight! ✌💚