USLittleRock68 on November 4, 2019

Thank you Greenlight! One of the best dispensaries BY FAR in the entire state! Every aspect, you have it covered! Your professionalism shines through! Greenlight's patient care advisers are very knowledgeable and had no problem answering numerous questions. I love the solid deals you offer as well! So much so, I drive all the way down from Middle River! Ask for Fred!