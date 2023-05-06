Greenlight Timmons
1365.1 miles away
Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
114 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Greenlight Timmons
Welcome to Greenlight Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Rapid City! We are now open for your top-rated medical marijuana experience in South Dakota. Greenlight has over a decade of cannabis experience providing access to the best products, a clean environment, and friendly staff to assist you whenever you’re looking to buy medical marijuana.
Leafly member since 2023
storefrontmedical
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
11am - 7pm
Photos of Greenlight Timmons
Show all photos