B........g
It was a bad sceneHere with Marc won’t be back they suck
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Very quaint location right in the center of town. The owner Mark is super nice, knowledgeable and very helpful. This will become a regular stop in for me when I’m in the area.
Best atmosphere and all around was extremely knowledgeable about Strains and Quality. This was my first time doing a online pick up order and it was easy and they were great. Definitely recommended for those who enjoy relaxing atmosphere with some amazing tasting product. First off My fiancée and I tried the Missing Grape Joint (Thank you Mark) and let us just say that when exhaling you definitely find the missing grapes. The flavor itself is like running thru a concord grape vineyard. Welch's Grape eat your hearts out. Next we enjoyed the great OG 18 . The earthy flavors and diesel-powered tastes gives you that even ride to get to thru. We will soon be reviewing Gorilla Glue and Amsterdam. THIS DISPENSARY IS ABSOLUTELY HIGHLY RECOMMENDED FOR ITS LOCATION AND VARIETY OF PRODUCTS
What a great place. The flowers are truly perfectly cultivated,dried and cured.Never over dry tasteless buds. Clearly done with pride by an expert. It's always easy to see when someone cares. Good strain selection as well. However my favorites are the sauces. Super strong and exactly as advertised. I've been in about a dozen times and found Mark to be completely knowledgeable about all his medicine. I would recommend this establishment to all.
Just visited Greenport, heard great things from friends so I thought I would check it out. SO glad I did ! Was nervous it might be closed because of the storm. Not these guys! They have easy and discrete parking behind the store with a ramp if you need it. Felt immediately comfortable when I walked in. It has a classy and clean feel to the place, not gimmicky. The man working, Mark, made me feel at ease right away, then I saw the variety of product. I like to mix it up between sauce, flower, and edibles. I counted 13 strains and a bunch of edibles, gummies, chocolate treats, CBD and THC tinctures, etc. . As for sauce, I can’t wait to go back and try the different kinds. I couldn’t pass up the pre-roll deal-4 for $30. I will definitely be back! Customer service is a dying art, not here. Their product-AWESOME! There grow it, they process it, they sell it.
Thanks for visiting our shop, it was our pleasure to serve you. Look forward to seeing you again!