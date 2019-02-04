J........s on August 3, 2019

Best atmosphere and all around was extremely knowledgeable about Strains and Quality. This was my first time doing a online pick up order and it was easy and they were great. Definitely recommended for those who enjoy relaxing atmosphere with some amazing tasting product. First off My fiancée and I tried the Missing Grape Joint (Thank you Mark) and let us just say that when exhaling you definitely find the missing grapes. The flavor itself is like running thru a concord grape vineyard. Welch's Grape eat your hearts out. Next we enjoyed the great OG 18 . The earthy flavors and diesel-powered tastes gives you that even ride to get to thru. We will soon be reviewing Gorilla Glue and Amsterdam. THIS DISPENSARY IS ABSOLUTELY HIGHLY RECOMMENDED FOR ITS LOCATION AND VARIETY OF PRODUCTS