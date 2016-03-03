nsharp3 on June 18, 2018

GO TO GREENSIDE!!! They have the most knowledgable Budtenders in the city of Seattle. My very first experience at Greenside was with the Meysha. I went in wanting a high quality pen that was discrete but made me feel relaxed and in control. Meysha didn't hesitate to not only show me every option but took the time to explain the pros and cons of each. I walked away with the Pax pen and have no regrets!!! Thank you Greenside and a huge shout out to Meysha for the extra effort and time with each customer:)