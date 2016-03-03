SachiWilson
Greenside is close to me so I have used it frequently. But I have always been welcomed and helped out for whatever I need. I prefer edibles and the selection is broad enough to be interesting whenever I come in.
4.7
10 reviews
I've been to the majority of dispensaries in Seattle and I always find myself coming back here. Very down to Earth shop with a great rewards program. They carry all the top-shelf products that the upscale stores have (at a better price) and also some of the best value brands on the market. Ciarra amazed me today by remembering a strain I tried nearly three months ago and being able to introduce a new product based on that experience. Only suggestion is to carry less Phat Panda but, that's just me.
Best shop I’ve been to in Seattle! They accept debit cards which is super convenient. The staff is the most knowledgeable and enthusiastic of any shop I’ve been to in WA, OR, and CA! We always look forward to coming in.
Myesha hooked us up . As soon as we got in the place..we mention our level we'd wanted to feel and was tooken care of.
awesome staff, and great range of quality waxes, meysha will take you through all the ins and outs for a first visit
I went in the store nervous about purchasing marijuana for the first time. I was greeted by the fantastic person named Meysha. She asked some of the best question to narrow down what I should buy, even down to my favorite flavors. I walked away with different types of items that all provided me with an amazing, creative buzz. I honestly enjoyed my time in the store as much as I enjoyed my high. If you’re ever in the area, CHECK Meysha out. She’s great and knowledgeable.
GO TO GREENSIDE!!! They have the most knowledgable Budtenders in the city of Seattle. My very first experience at Greenside was with the Meysha. I went in wanting a high quality pen that was discrete but made me feel relaxed and in control. Meysha didn't hesitate to not only show me every option but took the time to explain the pros and cons of each. I walked away with the Pax pen and have no regrets!!! Thank you Greenside and a huge shout out to Meysha for the extra effort and time with each customer:)
Yo, if you are in the Seattle area and want some dank bud w/out breaking the bank...hit up Greenside. It's not that they don't have high quality bud (trust me they do) but the people running the dispensary are the chillest people you'll find and they want you to leave w what you want. They don't try to sell you top shelf immediately. I had Meysha today and she kept my wallet happy and expanded my horizons but also cheered up my mood. Evan is also dope as hell hahah. 11/10 would recommend.
If you don't know what you're doing or what to get. If you don't know anything about weed, the people in here know what they're talking about. T
Always has the good deals. Love their hospitality
