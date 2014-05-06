Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Un buen sitio para ir por la noche, entre semana, a ver una película con uno de super lemon
mikedecastro
on June 17, 2014
I'm an American. Visited Barcelona last year in October. Found this spot online and became a member. Great atmosphere. Pool tables, couches, playstaion, bar. I bought some Jack Herrer and Purple Haze. Great prices. Smoked on the beach and it was one of the best moments of my life. Hope to be back soon.