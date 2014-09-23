KeatonJJ on October 9, 2017

Currently smoking some Zkittlez bought from GA a few days ago. The quality and variety of the weed in this shop is second to none in my opinion. Staff are good they do their job customer service could be improved but hey nothing perfect. The vide of this shop is great, small little place that's just full of details, big skin wall is a sweet touch, and the lighting is nice. Now for the weed, greybone, zkittles and silver bubble are definitely worth a try. Great menu in this place and as I said the quality is second to none worth a visit if you're in the area.