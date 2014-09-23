420pixels
great place
Tiny place.....BUT KILLER BUDS👍🏻 Super extensive menu. Tons of different flavors. Way to many to pick a favorite, from the chocolope to the Grey Berry you will find a flavor or two or three to wet your palate!! Seating for about 10 so grab your smoke and go!
Freshes buds I've ever had and I live in Amsterdam! Amazingly potent strains. Their Yellow Cab got me from deeply depressed to soo happy within minutes (smoked 1 bowl in a water pipe) where their Grey Haze got the the most intense body high and about 20 orgasms! Recommend!
Currently smoking some Zkittlez bought from GA a few days ago. The quality and variety of the weed in this shop is second to none in my opinion. Staff are good they do their job customer service could be improved but hey nothing perfect. The vide of this shop is great, small little place that's just full of details, big skin wall is a sweet touch, and the lighting is nice. Now for the weed, greybone, zkittles and silver bubble are definitely worth a try. Great menu in this place and as I said the quality is second to none worth a visit if you're in the area.
try the Silver Bubble, such a banger!! Service is always fast & pick up big buds. Def. one of my favorite coffeeshops in Adam.
Very small place in Amsterdam, i live all my in the Amsterdam area, but visited this never before since 4 weeks ago Absolutely wonderfull cannabis, i think one of the best, but i don't know for sure, cause there are more then 200 shops in Amsterdam One thing i don't know sure is the fact that they sell strains, like the gorilla glue or dog walker go, and there are no seeds for sale in the whole world, so i curious to know how they can sell flowers from this plants
A must stop while in the Dam. Expect quality flower but haven't tried their concentrates.
If you go here be sure to try gorilla glue #4, so beautiful and crystaly bud. Not really for sitting in and smoking since it's a small area but staff are really nice and have really good bud.
It was probably the best place I went to in Amsterdam. The place had cool pictures/art on the walls and they let me look at the buds with a magnifying glass. They grey haze was 🔥...got super baked and enjoyed my time people watching
Me and my girlfriend always make sure to visit as it was the first coffeeshop we had ever been to. Very limited seating but we've always managed to sit down their purple fields is amazing if you see it on the menu then definitely give it a try!