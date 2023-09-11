About this dispensary
Groth Industries
Welcome to Groth Industries, a VICE—the premier, vertically integrated cannabis destination in New Mexico. We deliver top-tier cannabis products with total transparency from seed to sale, ensuring an exceptional experience every step of the way. As trailblazers in the recreational cannabis scene, we also proudly cater to the medical community. Nestled in Chaparral, NM, we are the only boutique dispensary offering a truly personalized touch—where quality, care, and innovation meet.
140 Schneberger Drive, Chaparral, NM
License CCD-VICE-20230010-RTLE-001
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
11am - 7pm
