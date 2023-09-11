Welcome to Groth Industries, a VICE—the premier, vertically integrated cannabis destination in New Mexico. We deliver top-tier cannabis products with total transparency from seed to sale, ensuring an exceptional experience every step of the way. As trailblazers in the recreational cannabis scene, we also proudly cater to the medical community. Nestled in Chaparral, NM, we are the only boutique dispensary offering a truly personalized touch—where quality, care, and innovation meet.