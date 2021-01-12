Ground Zero Dispensary - Newcastle
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Ground Zero Dispensary - Newcastle
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
800 NW 32nd St Suite B, Newcastle, OK
License DAAA-GT1I-KSAT
storefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
12pm-8pm