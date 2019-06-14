floridaman386 on October 30, 2019

Grow Healthy Distillates are by far, much better than the big guy's. I had a free delivery of a gram of Wookie Girl and one of the best I ever tasted Strawberry Haze. I mixed up the syringes when I unpacked them and had no trouble telling what was what. The other guys stuff all taste the same to me and these had more THC. Thanks for being there for me.