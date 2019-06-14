Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I love going here and have had no problems. Staff is awesome with all my questions and I'm definitely going back. Just maybe a little more variety? And that would be great !
Garc25272
on November 27, 2019
Staff very friendly great discount for us veterans would highly recommend always quality products
1ameliajames
on November 26, 2019
The staff are professional and friendly. I'm always glad to shop there!
Waterbuf
on November 17, 2019
Very satisfied with all except availability of product often.
People are great and I love the Veterans discount.
Zeew
on November 16, 2019
people are great but I just paid 50 dollars for literal leaf trim which holds next to nothing in thc or cbd. I'm an old trimmer for a cali farm. so it seems they are taking advantage of people here since it's still new and no one knows any better. I'm extremely upset i was just ripped off
floridaman386
on October 30, 2019
Grow Healthy Distillates are by far, much better than the big guy's. I had a free delivery of a gram of Wookie Girl and one of the best I ever tasted Strawberry Haze. I mixed up the syringes when I unpacked them and had no trouble telling what was what. The other guys stuff all taste the same to me and these had more THC. Thanks for being there for me.
CORNSMOKE
on October 24, 2019
....great products when you can get them. Generous discount for veterans, thank you.