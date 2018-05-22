phaino on October 10, 2019

4 minutes ago I just purchased 3.5gms of the Ghost Rider OG flower from this dispensary. As we know, they do not want you looking at the flower prior to the purchase. I arrived home and opened it up to take a look and smell......the only word to describe what I experienced is disbelief. It was stringy buds with stems emanating everywhere. I called the store and left a message. I do not expect them to return my call. Given there no return or refund policy, buyer beware. I thought I would post here in case someone sees this prior to purchasing.