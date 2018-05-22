budbailey
My favorite dispensary, always quick and the employees are very helpful and friendly.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
My favorite dispensary, always quick and the employees are very helpful and friendly.
Everyone was extremely helpful and informative, J.P. helped me out, great customer service!
Clean friendly atmosphere Jose and all the staff are very friendly and knowledgeable also great sales they also deliver ❤️
This dispensary is very clean, and all of the staff I encountered were very helpful and kind. Two gentlemen personally helped me, as it was my first time and I was eager to understand my best treatment options. Manny and Eric were both ROCK STARS when it came to empathy, customer service and GREAT ADVICE! I look forward to my next visit, or I may try out a delivery.
Excellent customer service experience. Manny, thanks for the recommendation on that “Queso Perro”, it was just AMAZING...ended up getting the cartridge as well. Now is on my top list✌🏼...This is what I like, enjoy when I visit a dispensary, learning about strains and leaving the place with the best product on the market. Any questions, just ask for Manny.
Best dispensary in palm beach county! From customer service to product, they know what they’re doing. Eric, Ilyse, Kevin, Jose and a couple others are all fantastic and knowledgeable.
I really love this location. Everyone is very friendly and Jose gave excellent customer service
4 minutes ago I just purchased 3.5gms of the Ghost Rider OG flower from this dispensary. As we know, they do not want you looking at the flower prior to the purchase. I arrived home and opened it up to take a look and smell......the only word to describe what I experienced is disbelief. It was stringy buds with stems emanating everywhere. I called the store and left a message. I do not expect them to return my call. Given there no return or refund policy, buyer beware. I thought I would post here in case someone sees this prior to purchasing.
My first time, the store was spotless and everyone was very friendly. Kevin was my salesperson and he was most helpful and made my visit very comfortable. This will be my go-to store for all my purchases. Thanks to everyone, especially Kevin.
Very knowledgeable staff and friendly. Good variety of products