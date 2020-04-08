22 products
New Patient Journey
Valid 12/1/2019
25% off your first purchase, welcome!
$75 off $150 on your second purchase to offset the cost of your MMJ Card!
Staff picks
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Flower – 3.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
23.91%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$50⅛ oz
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Flower – 3.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$50⅛ oz
All Products
BODY Bubba Kush (Indica) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
75.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$40½ g
MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
79.86%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$40½ g
BALANCE 99 Valleys (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
69.31%
THC
1.21%
CBD
99 Valleys
Strain
$40½ g
BALANCE Tre Star (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
70.49%
THC
1.25%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$40½ g
MIND Orange (Sativa) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.16%
THC
2.74%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$35½ g
BALANCE White 99 (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.98%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$40½ g
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.22%
THC
1.17%
CBD
Purple Elephant
Strain
$40½ g
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.74%
THC
4.4%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$40½ g
CBD+ RSO F.E.C.O. Afghan Rubi (Sativa) – 1 gram
from GrowHealthy
6.5%
THC
58.02%
CBD
Afghan Rubi
Strain
$551 g
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$50½ g
BODY Bubba Kush (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
75.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$50½ g
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.23%
THC
1.17%
CBD
Purple Elephant
Strain
$50½ g
BODY Silicon Valley OG (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
78.13%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Valley Girl
Strain
$50½ g
RELIEF Coconut Yuzu Crème (1:1) - 50 ml
from GrowHealthy
110.2mg
THC
116mg
CBD
1:1
Strain
$35each
RELIEF Coconut Yuzu Salve (1:1) - 30 ml
from GrowHealthy
265.6mg
THC
259.2mg
CBD
1:1
Strain
$50each
Four-Piece Grinder
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
Rice Rolling Papers
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
MIND Orange (Sativa) Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
526.4mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
RELIEF Mint & Lime (1:1) Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
243.6mg
THC
252mg
CBD
$55each
HIGH CBD Cherry Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
44.8mg
THC
459.2mg
CBD
$55each