Etherminaj on November 27, 2019

This was my 5th visit but my first purchase , as the other times i visited they were out of prerolls & carts. I just finished their Grape Stomper preroll and it was pretty great. I give the service a 1 because honestly it felt pretty terrible. There was a prolonged period of awkward silence with the cashier. They didn’t even ask me what i wanted i just went off a blank stare and assumed they were ready to process my order without saying any words other than their initial greeting. I was hoping to be serviced by someone who seemed maybe just a little more enthusiastic about the bud transaction if that makes sense. Like , sell me something , you know ? Tell me about the strain , etc. there was none of that and for me personally that’s like a close second to being the most important thing to me when it comes to purchasing from a dispensary. I like having that conversation with the cashier. I can’t imagine working at a dispensary and not being more engaging with my customers like yikes lol but maybe that’s just me. I also didn’t appreciate that each visit prior to me purchasing from here for the first time , no one told me they were out of flower , etc , at the front desk. I just happened to over hear a customer talking about it after sitting in the waiting room. I don’t care about the waiting part , but being told when they are out of something is something I’d greatly appreciate to avoid having to waiting for nothing. The most important thing however is the quality of their product and from what I’ve had so far , it’s excellent.