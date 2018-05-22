jserrano412
I walked in and was greeted immediately and because I placed online I didn't wait more than 5 minutes.
4.7
10 reviews
GrowHealthy gives off all the good vibes. The location is very modern with cute couches to sit on while you wait. Nice open space with big ceilings. The staff was AMAZING! I let them know I had an express order and everything was taken care super quickly even considering today was “Green Wednesday” their products are top notch! Highly recommended.
Can not believe after weeks of waiting for flower that the Jilly Bean is stringy and not even popcorn as those are nuggets. Very unhappy that you would even sell it and I needed flower badly. Otherwise customer service 10 stars
I have been to this dispensary and think that it is a five-star, well run business with the best customer service I have experienced in a very long time. All of your representatives are professional and knowledgeable and they always take time to answer any/all questions regarding your product and the best choice for my individual need.
This was my 5th visit but my first purchase , as the other times i visited they were out of prerolls & carts. I just finished their Grape Stomper preroll and it was pretty great. I give the service a 1 because honestly it felt pretty terrible. There was a prolonged period of awkward silence with the cashier. They didn’t even ask me what i wanted i just went off a blank stare and assumed they were ready to process my order without saying any words other than their initial greeting. I was hoping to be serviced by someone who seemed maybe just a little more enthusiastic about the bud transaction if that makes sense. Like , sell me something , you know ? Tell me about the strain , etc. there was none of that and for me personally that’s like a close second to being the most important thing to me when it comes to purchasing from a dispensary. I like having that conversation with the cashier. I can’t imagine working at a dispensary and not being more engaging with my customers like yikes lol but maybe that’s just me. I also didn’t appreciate that each visit prior to me purchasing from here for the first time , no one told me they were out of flower , etc , at the front desk. I just happened to over hear a customer talking about it after sitting in the waiting room. I don’t care about the waiting part , but being told when they are out of something is something I’d greatly appreciate to avoid having to waiting for nothing. The most important thing however is the quality of their product and from what I’ve had so far , it’s excellent.
Budtenders are excellent at their jobs, compassionate and take the patients needs into account when making recommendations. Though cannabinoid percentages have seen a drop in their flower the past few months, they appear to be harvesting high quality batches again. I am impressed to see the new Leafly online ordering system and even more impressed with how quickly my first order through it was filled. This location has helped me through a variety of symptoms/illnesses in the time I've been a patient. Please let us tip the Budtenders. I understand the possible implications of allowing individual tipping, a community tip jar can alleviate those concerns. Looking forward to getting my $20 discount for the survey recently e-mailed out. The questions on it made it apparent that the company is listening to patient suggestions and seeing which they can implement to better serve patients. 5/5
After having tried all product lines they have available, I can safely say this is one of the best dispensaries in Florida. Not one of the best chains, one of the best individual dispensaries.
Glad to see people doing their jobs and staying on top of pickups and inventory updates.
Finally got the relief I needed.
I have gone here every week and always have someone 2 help with the products are helping my symptoms. Everyone remembers your name and great atmosphere. I rate them at 10.