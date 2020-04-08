22 products
First Time Patient Discount 25% off your first purchase.
New to GrowHealthy? 25% off your first purchase and $75 off $150 on your second visit to offset the cost of your MMJ card. Simply provide your Medical Marijuana Use Registry ID card along with a valid Florida state ID to place an order. Discounts cannot be combined or stacked with any additional discounts
Staff picks
BODY RSO F.E.C.O. Silicon Valley OG (Indica) – 1 gram
from GrowHealthy
66.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Valley Girl
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
BODY Mango Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
526.4mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
$55each
All Products
MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Flower – 3.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
20.11%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
RELIEF Mint & Lime (1:1) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
CBD+ RSO F.E.C.O. Afghan Rubi (High CBD) – 1 gram
from GrowHealthy
60.7mg
THC
567.5mg
CBD
Pure Afghan
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
BALANCE Queso Perro (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
81.36%
THC
0%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
BODY Silicon Valley OG (Indica) Distillate – 1 gram
from GrowHealthy
77.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Valley Girl
Strain
$751 gram
$751 gram
MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
79.13%
THC
2.55%
CBD
Blue Heron
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
MIND Boss (Sativa) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
81.21%
THC
5.07%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
MIND Orange (Sativa) Distillate – 1 gram
from GrowHealthy
77.16%
THC
2.74%
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
BODY Ghost Rider OG (Indica) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
BODY Silicon Valley OG (Indica) Distillate – 0.5 gram
from GrowHealthy
77.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Valley Girl
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
BODY Wookie Girl (Indica) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
76.84%
THC
2.69%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
82.87%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
73.23%
THC
2.3%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
RELIEF Mint & Lime (1:1) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
39.9%
THC
42.02%
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Four-Piece Grinder
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
Lighter
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$3each
$3each
Linx Hypnos Zero
from Linx Vapor
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
$70each
HIGH CBD Cherry Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
50.4mg
THC
476mg
CBD
$55each
$55each