Shardae00
Great store wish they would keep more Queso Perro flower in stock!!
4.7
10 reviews
Always sold out and Not sure what’s up with their flower, but I think it’s hemp not actual “ Mary Jane “. Looks great but doesn’t smell good, tastes awful and I’ve tried many types/strains. Almost zero relaxation or euphoric effects. I brought this up specifically to them because I’ve expressed similar concerns with all of Florida dispensaries. They all say the same things and claim they are the real deal. But when I question smell and taste they never seem to have any real personal experience with their products. Not to mention it’s all extremely over price and you really don’t know what your getting until you get home, as most places don’t let you see or smell the flower. In conclusion I feel extremely disappointed with medical marijuana in this state as a whole. Just another way to lure and scam unsuspecting tourists/future transplants. A very common practice I’ve come to realize after moving here some time ago.
I just bought some of your Bubba Kush flower on Friday and WOW! Even though the THC content was at 12.1% (which some consider low, but I personally respond better to a lower THC level). Anyways, I just wanted to tell you how wonderful the strain tasted and how great your products always are. It's always a pleasure to visit your store and everyone of your employees are a joy to interact with. If I had one and only negative thing to say it would be that I really miss the variety of flower you had when I first became a patient back in February. You are my favorite dispensary and well ahead of the pack in terms of quality and standards. Keep up the fantastic work and truly endless efforts to make a difference in mine and many other's lives.
Great place, although I wish ordering pickup was automated.
Marie honored me a discount on my first time visit and I was pleased with the products. What an awesome individual.
A++ This is my favorite Florida dispensary always helpful knowledgeable and friendly staff. The product is always top shelf!!!
I plan on shopping here again :) the customer service was amazing
I always get great services when visiting this store. Product is top notch also.
Love this store 👌🏼 Love the variety of strains they have in different products.
Great Store! Outstanding customer service! Marie, continues to be an employee that goes above and beyond of what an employer wants out of their employees!