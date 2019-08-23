herbalremedy863 on October 17, 2019

This is by the far the worst experience I’ve ever encountered with any dispensary. It really is unfortunate when this is treated as a business is as treatment for a person in a lot of pain . I am on hardship which means economically I am struggling . Sometimes it’s been really hard to be able to afford my medication and the one thing that i really enjoyed about growhealthy . I also have a lot of issues mentally that it helps remedy as well . Today I was denied my hardship discount and on top of that apparently the prices for my medication had increased dramatically. Once realizing this I contacted grow healthy at which point there was a complete disregard and no effort of customer service no resolution. I’ve used growhealthy for a long time I’ve been a patient here and used to speak so highly about them but after today it’s sad to say I will no longer be a patient at grow healthy . They have caused a financial hardship for me and my family and refused to find any resolution and contacted management it was a sad cry for customer service . I tried to return the product once realizing how much of a financial hardship it was going to cause for me and my family . They informed me I could t return the product and now i don’t know how I’ll be able to keep on the lights . I explained this to management and there was no sign of compassion just a strictly business like attitude and now I don’t know how I’m going to pay my bills I really wish they would have just taken their product back and gave me my money back I’d rather be in pain then be homeless