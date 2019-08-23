25% off first purchase $75 off $150 on your second visit to offset the cost of your MMJ card!
Text 'GrowHealthy' to 760-670-3130 for information on weekly deals, grand openings, and product releases!
We love our Veterans! 30% off EVERY ORDER Thank you for your service! As a veteran, you receive 30% off all orders by using code VET30. See our menu at growhealthy.com/menu for free delivery.
GrowHealthy offers a 20% flat discount to those patients with financial hardships. To quality, patients must provide evidence of ONE of the following: Supplemental Security Income benefit verification letter OR Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) statement from the current year. Discount Code: GHFH20
GrowHealthy delivers across the entire state of Florida for free! To place an order for delivery, please call our patient care team at 800-619-5288