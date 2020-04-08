40 products
New Patient Journey
Valid 12/1/2019
25% off first purchase $75 off $150 on your second visit to offset the cost of your MMJ card!
Simply provide your Medical Marijuana Use Registry ID card along with a valid Florida state ID to place an order. Discounts cannot be combined or stacked with any additional discounts.
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Flower – 3.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
24.01%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Flower – 3.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
23.91%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD+ RSO F.E.C.O. Afghan Rubi (Sativa) – 1 gram
from GrowHealthy
5.77%
THC
58.78%
CBD
Pure Afghan
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
All Products
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Flower LITTLES – 3.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
24.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
RELIEF Mint & Lime (1:1) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
40.9%
THC
36.9%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.06%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Purple Elephant
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.74%
THC
0.88%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE White 99 (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.98%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BODY Bubba Kush (Indica) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
75.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BODY Ghost Rider OG (Indica) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.22%
THC
1.17%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BODY Silicon Valley OG (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Valley Girl
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Silicon Valley OG (Indica) Distillate – 0.5 gram
from GrowHealthy
77.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Valley Girl
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
HIGH CBD Afghan Rubi Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
7.65%
THC
73.9%
CBD
Rubicon
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
79.86%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
79.13%
THC
2.55%
CBD
Blue Heron
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
73.23%
THC
2.3%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Preroll – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
23.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$8each
In-store only
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.04%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Blue Heron
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Bubba Kush (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
75.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Ghost Rider OG (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
76.22%
THC
1.17%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND Boss (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
69.8%
THC
2.03%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND Orange (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
81.68%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
BODY Wookie Girl (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
82.25%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
82.87%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Elephant
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE White 99 (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.98%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
HIGH CBD Afghan Rubi Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
7.65%
THC
73.9%
CBD
Rubicon
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
RELIEF Coconut Yuzu Crème (1:1) - 50 ml
from GrowHealthy
116mg
THC
104.4mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
RELIEF Coconut Yuzu Balm (1:1) - 5 ml
from GrowHealthy
98.15mg
THC
101.4mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
RELIEF Coconut Yuzu Salve (1:1) - 30 ml
from GrowHealthy
262.08mg
THC
264.6mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Four-Piece Grinder
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Lighter
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$3each
In-store only
Lynx Hypnos Zero
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
BALANCE Queso Perro (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
83.37%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Mango Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
520.8mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
HIGH CBD Cherry Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
47.6mg
THC
448mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
MIND Orange (Sativa) Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
529.2mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
RELIEF Mint & Lime (1:1) Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
246.4mg
THC
249.2mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only