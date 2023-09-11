Gruene Botanicals Seguin

Seguin Botanicals is your #1 source for education on the health and wellness benefits of cannabis in Seguin. We showcase the best hemp flower bar in Texas and provide the community with responsibly sourced quality CBD products. The owner Sean Timmermann has been a pioneer in the Hill Country Cannabis industry for years. We are excited to be a part of the growth in historical downtown Seguin. We supply the community with the highest quality THCA Hemp Flower and Concentrates. Come visit us in Historic Downtown Seguin and check out our lineup of Delta 8, Delta 10, and THC-P edibles, CBD infused pain rubs, tinctures, and CBD infused pet products.