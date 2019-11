Fairviewrx420 on July 9, 2019

The selection felt limited as I wanted a cheap OZ. I'd even settle for sorta cheap. There were none. had a good conversation with Rick. He hooked up a fire dos i dos 8th with a good gram of crumble. I was happy with my purchase, happier with the costumer service. My only gripe is or was no ounces available and nobody offered to piece one together at a good price.