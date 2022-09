TERRIBLE. The whole process is problematic. Supply is often limited to 2 or 3 options for flower and vape cartridges. Ordering must be done on the phone or the website which randomly cancels orders, allows ordering for products that are already sold out and works with an antiquated text system. So when an order is placed a confirmation text is sent (yay! my order is in! I can pick up tomorrow!) but then later canceled and must be reordered (oh no! what happened to my order???) Orders take 24-48 hours to be processed, no same day or drop-in pick ups are allowed and the hours are limited to Mon-Fri 9am-5pm as if none of the consumers work. The staff are rude and act as if they are doing you a favor accepting your business! The prices are exorbitant at about double street prices. Part of this is due to Louisiana's ridiculous system of assigning consumers to only one dispensary so the pharmacy has trapped consumers, "If you don't like our service, go somewhere else... oh that's right... you CAN'T!" The entire business model is based on the fact that consumers can't go elsewhere. If any other type of business operated this way, they would be OUT OF BUSINESS, this place knows you can't go anywhere else and treats you accordingly. I've never been talked down to by a street dealer and they are at least appreciative of the business!!