I came in had a wonderful experience, I felt like my money was well worth it walking out happy. They weigh it right in front of you.
4.8
10 reviews
Every time I go in, I always have a pleasant experience. The bud tenders are always knowledgeable and friendly. I would recommend this dispensary to any of my friends!
Absolutely love coming here. Reasonable pricing with both knowledgeable and helpful people work here. The owner and his employees care about everyone who walks in the door. They remember me and the reasons I come in for.
Nice and clean dispensary, best prices around and friendly staff! I will most definitely make this my home dispensary.
Absolutely amazing place! Definitely one of my must go to’s. Very friendly, very helpful and a very good selection to choose from!
Very easily accessible location! Very clean inside and staff is very knowledgeable. Also they are extremely willing to help you find what works for you specifically!
extremely rude to a first time customer... treated my wife like dirt! yelling at my wife for trying to help me! I had to take my card back so I could leave... very rude and hateful!!!!! not even worth 1 star but they made me star it!!
Absolutely love this place! Best places I’ve been so far, in fact. Clean and organized shop and well educated, friendly staff. Reasonable prices and an excellent reward system.
One of the nicest shops I've been in with the best pricing. It's very casual yet professional and the crew is very knowledgeable. You dont feel rushed and they have a huge selection. Definitely going to be my go-to dispensary now.
I love everything Hamilton. They have the best specials around, excellent flower, and a loathe selection of edibles, tinctures and the list goes on. The store is gorgeous and I feel very safe here. Marissa is the bomb and is always helpful in selecting what I need to treat my symptoms. #lovemesomehamiltons