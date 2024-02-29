Hangar 420 Lynnwood
Hangar 420 Lynnwood
Hangar 420 Lynnwood

Lynnwood, Washington
2293.2 miles away
Flower

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Other

About this dispensary

Hangar 420 Lynnwood

Your favorite local Snohomish County weed store is now in Lynnwood too! We are located about 3 miles North of Alderwood Mall on Highway 99 and down the street from Calliber Collison. We are family owned and operated. Open 7 days a week, 365 days a year! Our goal is to give you the best experience and deals around. We carry most major vendors including: Micro Bars, Smokey Point Prodcutions, Regulator, Venom, Rocket Cannabis, Phat Panda, Full Spec, Plaid Jacket, Optimum, Buddies, Dabstract, Double Delicious, Journeyman, MFUSED, Honu, OMG Sykes, Millennium, Agro Couture, Harmony Farms, Two Heads, Crystal Clear, Top Shelf, The Farmers Market, Juicy Joints, DOSE, The Dab Roast, Swell, Northwest Concentrates, OooWee, Ray's Lemonade, Mother Pucker, Skagit Organics, Mary Jones Soda, Fairwinds, Ceres, Cosmos, Artizen, Cannagold, Fireline, Rochester Farms, Heavenly Buds, DNA Gardens, FireBros, Freya Farms, K-Savage, Yakima 420 Club, SVIN Gardens, Bodega Buds, Swifts, SipCool, Blaze Soda, Mobius, Green Revolution, 4.20 Bar, Gold Leaf, Lush, Gravity Gummies, WYLD, Mari's Mints, Marmas, Flow, Pioneer Squares and much more!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
98087, 15919 HWY 99, Lynnwood, WA
Send a message
Call 4254123705
Visit website
License 415238
ATM, Storefront, ADA accessible, Veteran discount, Recreational

Hours (PT)

sunday
8am - 11pm
monday
8am - 11pm
tuesday
8am - 11pm
wednesday
8am - 11pm
thursday
8am - 11pm
friday
8am - 11:30pm
saturday
8am - 11:30pm

