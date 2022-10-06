Hangar 420 Snohomish
Hangar 420 Snohomish
9929 Airport Way, Unit 1, Snohomish, WA
License 421873
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
In Store Hours (PT)
monday
8am-11pm
tuesday
8am-11pm
wednesday
8am-11pm
thursday
8am-11pm
friday
8am-11:30pm
saturday
8am-11:30pm
sunday
8am-11pm
3 Reviews of Hangar 420 Snohomish
October 21, 2018
Very cool location, tons of products, cool tenders, and new wood smell makes this place one of my new faves!! Keep up the great work!! P.S. please post the deals here on Leafly!!
September 25, 2018
The bud tender was inviting and knowledgeable about all the product's. It's brand new store so they're still getting squared away. I'm excited to see/feel the vibes when it's finished.
August 27, 2018
Stumbled on this during a lazy Sunday stroll. Nice discreet location, pleasant vibe, good company. It’s new so inventory was still coming in but they had some unique products, many of which were CBD dominant. I will be back for sure.