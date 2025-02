I have been coming here for 5 years now and today is the first time I was not happy with my purchase. I was short on cash sonI asked for just a gram of (Gas face) and I paid and came home and just like I always do, I put it on my scales . It didn’t weigh a gram. It weighed.53 grams. And the buds don’t look like what he showed me. I guess I will have to go back to my regular dispensary Green Escape