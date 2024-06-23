So I saw this shop w a cool name here on leafly. The Menu looked on point and it's not 3rd party, container flower. They put all those labels on those jars so you can't see the flowers lol...just my 2 cents. So, let's go right!? Plus I heard they have an actual iguana, which for some reason, I totally forgot to look for it. I guess looking for Chameleons isn't a normal occurrence for me lol. The store was quaint, immaculate and pretty to the point, which I personally like. Sometimes those, we have nearly everything in the world stores can be overwhelming. My kryptonite is math and names. They just slip right out of my brain, so I apologize to the super cool dude who helped me. The counter has these cool cubes that allow you to look closer at the buds, magnified, you can smell it and those are a new to me. The product was weighed in front of me, closed up in a nice vacuum sealed and professional looking packaging. With the QR codes for the lab reports. A little fuzzy, but easily legible. Now...what you've all been waiting for, I bought the Blue Dream. I bought an eighth, for $40 dollars... you heard me. $40. For the QUALITY of their product I felt like I was supposed to be paying more. This Flower... is gorgeous. The smell hit right away... so sweet. The flower hits very smooth, both inhale, hold and exhale.. never tastes bad, even near the end of the bowl. That's dope lol, and you can tell it was grown, to shown the correct way. I feel so good. one of the best tasting and smelling strains. My pain just melted away and I feel a little talkative... as you can tell. I can't wait to try more. They have a nice selection to choose from, and I couldn't be happier w my purchase. My one and ONLY dislike was that I couldn't buy more! TAKE MY MONEY!! For real! 😂 10 stars