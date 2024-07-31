Happy Clouds - Downtown San Marcos

In the heart of Downtown San Marcos and just minutes from Texas State University, our San Marcos location brings the same Happy Clouds charm to a new city. This shop features an active dab bar where you can test products from top brands like Puffco, Stundenglass, Volcano, and Carta. With free parking along the street, you can easily stop by and enjoy the relaxed, friendly environment. Our mission remains the same: to deliver happiness and quality products to our community. Our Store: At Happy Clouds, our motto, "Keep Texas Cloudy," perfectly blends the essence of Austin with a statewide twist on the iconic "Keep Austin Weird." Since we first opened our doors in 2015, we've expanded to 6 locations across Central Texas, including Round Rock, Downtown San Marcos, and will be opening very soon on the University of Texas' infamous "Drag" on Guadalupe Street, while staying true to our passion for community happiness. Happy Clouds is far more than a smoke shop. We are a dynamic community hub dedicated to supporting local glassblowers, artists, musicians, and creatives, all while serving up happiness at each of our locations. Our mission is to elevate and empower our community through unique products, unmatched prices, stellar customer service, and a relaxed environment where everyone feels comfortable. Our Montopolis and North Lamar locations are adorned with breathtaking graffiti art by both local and international artists, transforming our exteriors into lively art pieces. Inside, you'll encounter murals that highlight the incredible talent of artists from Texas! FUN FACT: We are 3-time finalists in the annual Austin Chronicle's Best of Austin awards, showcasing our dedication to quality and community support! Happy Clouds was founded with the vision of creating a space that celebrates art, community, and quality products. Our mission is to bring joy to our customers and support the local creative community. Our glass collection is plentiful, featuring unique heady pieces at each location, with a wide variety of shapes, sizes and prices. We offer a diverse range of products and prices to fit your budget, including our best-selling THCA flower, glassware, vapes, and accessories. Happy Clouds stands out for its unbeatable deals and specials, exceptional customer service, and welcoming atmosphere. Our customers choose us because they can expect quality products, thorough recommendations and product knowlege, a friendly environment, and a community that genuinely cares. Stay connected with us on Instagram @happycloudsatx for the latest product updates, staff highlights, and information about upcoming events. Don't miss our exclusive deals, featured on the back page of the Austin Chronicle every week! We deeply value the LOVE & SUPPORT from our community and look forward to creating more happy moments together. Thank you for being part of the Happy Clouds family! We’re excited to continue growing and spreading joy within our wonderful community.