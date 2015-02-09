420GurlN509 on November 9, 2018

The Guys are always knowledgeable when I want to change up my weed on what I might like. They are friendly, always willing to help, they will let you take your time if not to busy and your not sure what you want. products are always there if not they check to see if they are gonna get anymore in and let you know. It's a place I go to first, when I want my weed.