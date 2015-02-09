fifejennifer83
I like when the owner is there and sees the employees not treating the customers great and steps in and makes everything wonderful got to love that.
location is ok product is not so good.
The Guys are always knowledgeable when I want to change up my weed on what I might like. They are friendly, always willing to help, they will let you take your time if not to busy and your not sure what you want. products are always there if not they check to see if they are gonna get anymore in and let you know. It's a place I go to first, when I want my weed.
these guys are amazing and I love how fast they can do there staffing also awesome prices
Great speed of service today. Knowledgable staff, always a pleasure.
Awesome Knowledgeable Staff
Everyone is so nice, upbeat friendly and knowledgeable about their products
Quick Service, kinda rude Employees, they don't take time with you when you ate asking about products, not real sure about their products or shipment info. Grrrr!!!!! Store is pretty open clean well lit prices are lil high
Friendly staff, good products and some of the best prices I can find in the area.
The staff is very pleasant and knows the products that they are selling. The prices are right in line with other stores, maybe a little less. The store is very nice inside, they have a lot to pick from.