If you get a promotional free preroll you’re apparently supposed to know how to use the coupon yourself according to TOM. He asked me if I knew how to redeem it when I told him I wasn’t told the last time I was there I didn’t even know I could get one he told me to just come back some other time so someone else could do it. When I told Tom I just wouldn’t be coming back he started screaming at me. Awful experience. Will never drop another dime in there again. Disgusting service.
