GiantsA7X96 on October 29, 2019

Best dispensary open in Arkansas. If you’ve been to other Legal cannabis states, you’re gonna go through a very similar process, unlike the other dispensary’s in AR. Harvest looks and operates like a dispensary should. The quality (3) is low potency edibles on par with Colorado’s Rec. doses and unlike OK’s medical doses. Edibles are only 10mg and 10 in a pack for a total of 100mg. It’s $30 and most med patients would have to take the entire package. The Concentrates are beautiful, and pungent. I’d say on par with OK, but only shatter is available. The service is the best in our state. Better than many I’ve been to on the Rec. side in Colorado. Sure, there’s usually a 20 min wait time, but you’re just gonna have to accept that for now. It’s very organized at least. Comfy chairs, TVs displaying the menu, and a good Sonos brand speaker. The atmosphere, like I’ve touched on, is immaculate. Very clean literally, and a clean look as well. The floor is beautifully made. Harvest has style. Overall, Harvest has good prices (for Ar, Colorado has $15/g CONCENTRATES). Sad the edibles are VERY weak and pricey. Also, there are ONLY gummies available. They do however have a collection of about 10 strains that I haven’t ever heard of, having lived in Colorado. Meaning, mediocre strains with max thc at 19%. Labeling is also not accurate. Every time I buy concentrates, the package says flower. The bud tenders can’t tell you anything and are VEEY uneducated. I’m not even sure if they’ve used cannabis. I asked what strains were what type (s/h/i) and they had no idea. Also no security but cameras. A patient came in with three knives and the staff never noticed or bothered checking. Obviously no metal detectors. All that said, Harvest is the best in the state (which isn’t saying much), and I’m not giving my business elsewhere. I just wanted to be thorough for SERIOUS patients like myself. A lot of patients in AR I’ve seen, really don’t need cannabis. Currently in PA school, therefore that’s from a medical standpoint.