Best dispensary in the state ! They know what they are doing and care about patients needs and carry affordable products!
Love it
These folks are serious about affordability,
We do our best! Thank you for the 5 star review!
I visited Harvest for the first time today. It had a nice space (I love the reclaimed wood floors!) and nice people. I waited a little before I was able to go back and the budtender was very nice. I felt a tad rushed but I knew what I wanted anyways so it wasn’t terrible. I have yet to try the popcorn and edibles I bought but the concentrate is wonderful! I wish there was more selection and more affordable actions but I understand some of that is out of their control :( Very good otherwise!
Thanks so much for the review fatsnavi! Check out our menu today, we replenished our inventory and added a ton of new strains and products. We'll continue to do our best to expand our options so that you have as much variety as possible! https://harvestcannabisarkansas.com/menu
Best dispensary open in Arkansas. If you’ve been to other Legal cannabis states, you’re gonna go through a very similar process, unlike the other dispensary’s in AR. Harvest looks and operates like a dispensary should. The quality (3) is low potency edibles on par with Colorado’s Rec. doses and unlike OK’s medical doses. Edibles are only 10mg and 10 in a pack for a total of 100mg. It’s $30 and most med patients would have to take the entire package. The Concentrates are beautiful, and pungent. I’d say on par with OK, but only shatter is available. The service is the best in our state. Better than many I’ve been to on the Rec. side in Colorado. Sure, there’s usually a 20 min wait time, but you’re just gonna have to accept that for now. It’s very organized at least. Comfy chairs, TVs displaying the menu, and a good Sonos brand speaker. The atmosphere, like I’ve touched on, is immaculate. Very clean literally, and a clean look as well. The floor is beautifully made. Harvest has style. Overall, Harvest has good prices (for Ar, Colorado has $15/g CONCENTRATES). Sad the edibles are VERY weak and pricey. Also, there are ONLY gummies available. They do however have a collection of about 10 strains that I haven’t ever heard of, having lived in Colorado. Meaning, mediocre strains with max thc at 19%. Labeling is also not accurate. Every time I buy concentrates, the package says flower. The bud tenders can’t tell you anything and are VEEY uneducated. I’m not even sure if they’ve used cannabis. I asked what strains were what type (s/h/i) and they had no idea. Also no security but cameras. A patient came in with three knives and the staff never noticed or bothered checking. Obviously no metal detectors. All that said, Harvest is the best in the state (which isn’t saying much), and I’m not giving my business elsewhere. I just wanted to be thorough for SERIOUS patients like myself. A lot of patients in AR I’ve seen, really don’t need cannabis. Currently in PA school, therefore that’s from a medical standpoint.
Hi GiantsA7X96, Thank you so much for the valuable feedback. There is definitely room for improvement and we are working diligently to get all the kinks out. I'd love to pick your brain a little more about your experience with our staff. If you have some time, please shoot me an email at info@harvestcannabisarkansas.com and I would love to open up a dialogue. Thank you again! - Becky
Love this dispensary. Best budtenders and products and no lines. Were a few kinks at the beginning but improving rapidly and discounts available across a number of different categories, notably compassionate care and need programs!
Thank you so much MatShec! We appreciate the feedback!
The absolute best dispensary in the state! Extremely knowledgeable employees, beautiful facility, great product, and competitive pricing! They offer a 10% discount for the disabled, military, senior, and industry. I love that the prices, once you get inside, are all tax included. Making totals an even amount and no dealing with coins. They accept debit cards AND they are open on Sundays! Definitely setting the bar for other stores!
Thank you so much for the 5-star review! We're trying hard to give you the best service possible!
I love that we finally have a dispensary in Conway. However the first week everything was the price that was listed with tax included. Now they add tax to a lower priced product however it comes out around the same price by the time you pay tax now and $60 an eighth is a very high price compared to Clintons dispensary. Also on the website the thc percentages are all wrong on flower.... so how do I really know about the product I'm getting. It just seems that as long as we waited for the dispensary to open you would think they would have it together a bit more. One more thing where in the world is the discount for disabled patients. People who live on disability are usually very limited money wise. SSA and SSI does not pay very much and if the flower is this high they are going to eventually turn back to the prescription bottles at the local walgreens pharmacy.
Hi BJ, thanks so much for taking the time to share your experience. Of course, we left a little to be desired, but that's ok, we're less than two weeks in and a lot of headway to be made, and we couldn't do it without honest feedback. As to the pricing, we agree that we prefer all pricing to be out the door, tax included, that's why we started that way - but from day 1 we received constant feedback that xyz dispensary was priced lower because their prices were pre-tax on the web, when in fact prices were identical. So we made the adjustment. That being said, it doesn't hit your main concern about end pricing and we have already started working on lowering our pricing across the board. We introduced new flower products that were almost half the price of our initial products, decreased vape cartridge prices across the board, and brought on new lower priced edibles. Customer feedback was key in getting us there and we want to continue to push pricing down! As for the thc percentages - they are supposed to automatically upload from the state server into the online menus and third party sites like Leafly and Weedmaps but the percentages got corrupted on the output. While we do pride ourselves on being a great dispensary, we only have so much control over software and IT of third parties but we identified the issue and working as fast as possible to solve! Finally - we do have discounts for disability! We have a compassionate care program depending on illness, or anyone on disability qualifies for a discount - just bring your disability letter in and it'll get applied to your account so you get a permanent disability discount! So very sorry if there was a miscommunication on the disability. If you shoot us an email at info@harvestcannabisarkansas.com we'll be sure to add an extra discount on your next visit to make up for what was missed on your initial visit. Thanks again, and hope we can improve for you next time!!
I liked that this place weighs the product in front of you instead of having prepackaged items. They have cheaper prices than some of the others. The budtender I had was cool. They also just posted they have $10 grams! Will be back again!
absolutely love the place Bob Barker and I've been to every single one of them decent quality flour at a great price they even offer shake to