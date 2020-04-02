103 products
Compassionate Need Program
Valid 10/23/2019
The need based program provides medical cannabis to qualifying patients that do not have the resources to pay the cost of what their treatment plan requires with partial assistance with the cost paid using the program's funding.
Up to 20% discount based on income. Must submit tax return and most recent pay stubs if applicable.
All Products
Chernobyl Flower
from BOLD TEAM, LLC. (00026C)
18.26%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
OG Kush
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
26.97%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
20%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Delicious Candy
from OSAGE CREEK CULTIVATION LLC (00083C)
23.39%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Delicious Candy
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Strawberry Blue
from OSAGE CREEK CULTIVATION LLC (00083C)
24.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Blue
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Desconocida Kush B 3.5g Limit
from OSAGE CREEK CULTIVATION LLC (00083C)
20.98%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Desconocida Kush B
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Atlantic Kush Flower
from BOLD TEAM, LLC. (00026C)
16.5%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Atlantic Kush
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
OG KUSH C Shake 7g Limit
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
22.92%
THC
0%
CBD
OG KUSH C Shake 7g Limit
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Lemon Cello C Shake 7g Limit
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
22.17%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Lemon Cello C Shake 7g Limit
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Delicious Candy B 7 g Limit
from OSAGE CREEK CULTIVATION LLC (00083C)
23.39%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Delicious Candy B 7 g Limit
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Member Berry
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
23.03%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Member Berry
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Juiceman Flower
from BOLD TEAM, LLC. (00026C)
13.98%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Juiceman
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Sour Tangie C 7g Limit
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
20.19%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Sour Tangie C 7g Limit
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Eleven Roses
from OSAGE CREEK CULTIVATION LLC (00083C)
22.47%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Eleven Roses
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Banana Hammock Flower
from BOLD TEAM, LLC. (00026C)
15.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Hammock R1
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Super Skunk
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
16.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Stardawg Flower
from BOLD TEAM, LLC. (00026C)
19.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Crescendo #11C Shake 7g Limit
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
24.39%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Crescendo #11C Shake 7g Limit
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
KK29 Flower
from OSAGE CREEK CULTIVATION LLC (00083C)
21.07%
THC
0%
CBD
KK29 Flower
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Sugar Candy B 7g Limit
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
20.68%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Sugar Candy B 7g Limit
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Queen Mother Gogi Flower
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
21.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Queen Mother Gogi
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Morris Code
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
22.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Morris Code
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Giesel 7g Limit
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Giesel
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
South African Kwazulu
from OSAGE CREEK CULTIVATION LLC (00083C)
21.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
African
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Marmalate
from OSAGE CREEK CULTIVATION LLC (00083C)
19.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Marmalate
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Lemon Cello
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
20.61%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lemon Cello
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
AK-47 C Shake 7g Limit
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
18.6%
THC
0.34%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
22.93%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Confucious Kush
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
20%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Confucius Kush
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Glue BallB 7 G Limit
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
23.79%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Glue Ball B
Strain
$71 g
In-store only
Memberberry B-7g Limit
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
22.32%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Memberberry B
Strain
$71 g
In-store only
Cookies C Shake 7g Limit
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
18.94%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cookies C Shake 7g Limit
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Apple Sherbet
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
21.03%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Apple Sherbet
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Mandarin Temple
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
23.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Temple
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Burkle
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
21.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Burkle
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Ghost OG
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
16.82%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Brunch Sugar 1g
from BOLD TEAM, LLC. (00026C)
67.24%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Brunch
Strain
$85each
In-store only
Holy Roller OG Sugar 1 Gram
from BOLD TEAM, LLC. (00026C)
67.07%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$85each
In-store only
NSM's 1:1 500mg Hybrid Tincture
from NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS CULTIVATION
18.51%
THC
1.72%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$240each
In-store only
Holy Roller OG Sugar 1/2 Gram
from BOLD TEAM, LLC. (00026C)
67.07%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$45each
In-store only
