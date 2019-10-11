The need based program provides medical cannabis to qualifying patients that do not have the resources to pay the cost of what their treatment plan requires with partial assistance with the cost paid using the program's funding.
The condition based program provides medical cannabis to qualifying patients who may not qualify for the needed-based program, but suffer from one or more conditions that are of such severity of symptoms that Harvest believes special recognition such as late-stage cancer, AIDS, and terminally ill patients.
The disability and age-based program provides medical cannabis to qualifying patients who are receiving full disability through any state, federal, or military program and ages 65 or older.
The military program provides medical cannabis to qualifying patients who are active or retired military.