Mattie, Mattie, Mattie.. I ain’t mad at ya! u were a jewel & i appreciate u & my unbelievable Trulieve family I’m sincerely a Truliever! from denzel to the wizard tommy erikk n my guy w glasses n jason n to my beautiful soul lexie, tony the hardest working man in dispensaries too many to name.. i do wish to offer this. judy is nice but kinda just seems to be there yet when lady there a dark haired lady presenting a learning opportunity. the faces u made & attempts at whispering were not well received yet i’m not mad it just made me uncomfortable. potentially this could lead to a diversity council or training. upon entering ur door itslike finally making it to shore & like it or not everyday u show up there the onus is on u to be nothing but at the least courteous in ur capacity. let’s take this offline & work together.. cj sparkkk