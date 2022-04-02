3 Reviews of Trulieve - Jacksonville Arrowhead
y........n
April 2, 2022
Mattie, Mattie, Mattie.. I ain’t mad at ya! u were a jewel & i appreciate u & my unbelievable Trulieve family I’m sincerely a Truliever! from denzel to the wizard tommy erikk n my guy w glasses n jason n to my beautiful soul lexie, tony the hardest working man in dispensaries too many to name.. i do wish to offer this. judy is nice but kinda just seems to be there yet when lady there a dark haired lady presenting a learning opportunity. the faces u made & attempts at whispering were not well received yet i’m not mad it just made me uncomfortable. potentially this could lead to a diversity council or training. upon entering ur door itslike finally making it to shore & like it or not everyday u show up there the onus is on u to be nothing but at the least courteous in ur capacity. let’s take this offline & work together.. cj sparkkk
S........3
December 26, 2021
Denzel and entire staff are very helpful and Trulieve has the best promotions! I’m happy they opened up close to me.
v........3
November 13, 2021
Tommy at the Mandarin dispensary took good care of me today with my pick up order. I’ve had an issue in the past placing a pick up order from this dispensary but Tommy made up for it!