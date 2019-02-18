bowd2312
4.7
10 reviews
very nice refreshing look at cannabis...the quatton Kush pre rolls are awesome 22 1/2 percent
Loved my experience thsnks to jasmine she was very helpful and up to date on her product. You took her time and catered to my needs. She is a great asset to not only your store, but company as well
Great customer service from jasmine. The store gives off a great atmosphere and the staff is beyond helpful if you go in ask for jasmine she will literally answer any questions you have about the products in house. Just waiting on more products!
I really enjoyed my experience here. The staff were extremely nice and welcoming. True southern hospitality. I felt like I knew the staff in there for years. I'm a new patient and didn't know much about ways of consumption and they provided me with so much educational material. They have a pamphlet explaining all the different type of methods. I had no idea there were so many. The prices are super affordable. I can't wait to bring in more people! Thanks Harvest Of Tallahassee!
Front staff was extreamly rude and unprofessional. This was our first time, and My Husband and I are used to him being able to go back with me - since I am disabled. The lady was rude and told my Husband to just go sit down, and waved him off. We were met with hostility from the start, for no reason. Every other dispensary let's him go back with me to assist me with getting my medication. I felt rushed, like nothing was explained, and I was the only customer in the store. This is exactly why my Husband goes back with me, to make sure everything is explained. The flower quality is awful. $35/3.5g and I wouldn't pay $10. It is the worst flower in Florida I have bought so far. It had no smell, no tricromes, and tastes like garbage. I will never be returning. They have no good first patient discounts, no compassionate discount, and their service is terrible.
Awesome staff very friendly! Spent 30 minutes just chatting with them on my first visit and didn't even purchase anything. But I am so glad that they finally have flower. Now just waiting for their menu to continue to expand! I hope that they also increase their military discount!
Jasmine was extremely helpful both on the phone and in person. Very impressed with the service here.
Very friendly and helpful staff, made it very easy for me as it was my first time shopping with them.
Love this location! The staff is very helpful and full of information about all products. The store is absolutely beautiful. The staff are also very patient.
Products work very well and are affordable. Store is very nice.
