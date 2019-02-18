Stoneher_ on June 13, 2019

Front staff was extreamly rude and unprofessional. This was our first time, and My Husband and I are used to him being able to go back with me - since I am disabled. The lady was rude and told my Husband to just go sit down, and waved him off. We were met with hostility from the start, for no reason. Every other dispensary let's him go back with me to assist me with getting my medication. I felt rushed, like nothing was explained, and I was the only customer in the store. This is exactly why my Husband goes back with me, to make sure everything is explained. The flower quality is awful. $35/3.5g and I wouldn't pay $10. It is the worst flower in Florida I have bought so far. It had no smell, no tricromes, and tastes like garbage. I will never be returning. They have no good first patient discounts, no compassionate discount, and their service is terrible.